Minnesota’s Finest Auctioneers Square Off for State Championship

Scott Mihalic took home this year's state title

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Some of Minnesota’s finest auctioneers put their unique vocal talents to the test at the Courtyard by Marriott in Moorhead.

The 31st Annual Minnesota State Championship Auctioneer Contest pinned the best of the best in the state against each other to see who could take home the title.

Some auctioneers say winning the title takes a lot of patience and perseverance, but keeping the art of auction calling alive is something they take pride in.

“A lot of practice in my mind, I like to practice a lot, and you’ve got to learn the articulation of not only the bit call, but also the business world. You need to know how to work with the folks and let them understand that auctions are the best method of marketing,” said Dave Thompson, the 2017 Minnesota State Champion Auctioneer and the Vice President of the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association.

Scott Mihalic, an auctioneer based in Ohio, took home this year’s championship.