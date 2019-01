Moorhead Hockey Downs St. Michael-Albertville

The Spuds defeat the Knights 5-2

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead took down St. Michael Albertville Thursday night in a 5-2 victory.

The Spuds got out to a slow start, but took the 3-1 lead after the second period.

St. Michael-Albertville would fight back, getting three goals of it’s own, but Moorhead held onto it’s lead for the win.

The Spuds play Duluth East next on Saturday.