North Dakota Women’s Basketball Looks Ahead to South Dakota State Friday Night

The Jackrabbits currently sit atop Summit League standings

GRAND FORKS, N.D, — North Dakota Women’s Basketball continues summit league play Friday night.

The Fighting Hawks play league-leading South Dakota State. It’s a big test for the Fighting Hawks, as the Jackrabbits are currently the only Summit League team with four wins in conference play.

Playing the other Dakota schools is something UND knew would be a challenge when the team joined the Summit League for the first time this year.

This game is the first in a stretch of three games against Dakota opponents. Head coach Travis Brewster expects those games to provide a tough, yet exciting atmosphere.

“We didn’t play very well against Western,” Brewster said. “So this is a game for us to bounce back and have a chance to play against, obviously, the league-leader right now in South Dakota State. I think it’s great, I think all of these games are big games in the aspect of getting our juices going and it’s going to be tough, but we’ve got to take them one game at a time. Obviously, we have South Dakota State next, but competing each night against another Dakota school is going to be fun.”

Tip off Friday is scheduled for 7:00.