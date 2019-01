Coach of the Week: Sheyenne Boys Basketball Coach Tom Kirchoffner

The Mustangs are 11-1 this season

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne Boys Basketball Coach Tom Kirchoffner is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

The Mustangs are 11-1 after a win over Grand Forks Red River.

Sheyenne also tied for first in the EDC.