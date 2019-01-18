Fargo Force Downs Sioux Falls in Overtime

The Force get the 4-3 overtime win at Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. — After falling to the Stampede on Wednesday night, the Force bounce back to beat Sioux Falls 4-3 in overtime.

It was a scoreless first period, with both teams taking their time to get things going.

In the second, Force’s Ben Meyers scored two consecutive goals to give Fargo the lead before the Stampede answered with two goals of their own in the same period.

After another goal from the Force in the third, Sioux Falls would score again with less than ten seconds left to play. That tied things up 3-3.

In overtime, Libor Zabransky saved the night for the Force, scoring the final goal to secure the win.