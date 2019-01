Fargo High Rise Fire Under Investigation

Firefighters were called to the fire at 101 2nd St. S. at around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

FARGO (KFGO) – An automatic sprinkler helped contain a fire in an apartment on the 14th floor of the 22-story Fargo Lashkowitz High Rise.

A man inside the apartment was removed to safety and evaluated by FM Ambulance.

No one was injured.

The Fargo Housing Authority had crews on scene to take over clean up before fire crews had cleared.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.