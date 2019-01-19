Fargo Neighborhood Coalition Meets to Discuss Switching One-Way Streets

Organizers say it's been successfully done in other cities

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Neighborhood Coalition gives everyone a chance to talk about their concerns, no matter which part of town they live in.

The major topic of discussion at today’s meeting was changing certain one–way streets like 10th Street and University to two–way streets. Organizers say it’s been successfully done in other cities.

Speakers also addressed historic overlays in the Jefferson and Oak Grove Neighborhoods.

“It’s really a place where the community can come together as citizens rather than city–organized, and people bring topics to us. We give them the opportunity to speak and others can hear about it,” Dawn Morgan, president of the Fargo Neighborhood Coalition, said.

The coalition meets every month for those who would like to voice concerns.