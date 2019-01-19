Hundreds of People Brave the Cold for F-M Women’s March

This year's march focused more on local issues

FARGO, N.D. — People in cities across the country took to the streets for the third annual Women’s March.

Hundreds of people in the F–M area gathered at the Fargo Civic Center for a rally, and despite the cold, marched downtown.

While the first women’s march three years ago was fueled more by the president’s inauguration, organizers say this year’s focused more on the local impact.

“As we have continued to grow and progress, we’re talking more about issues that we can help change ourselves rather than reacting to other things that are happening,” Nicole Mattson, an organizer, said.

Some of the issues speakers brought up were transgender discrimination, child detention at the border, and raising awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women.

“I want them to feel like they have an equal voice as even just myself as a white woman,” Paige Mackedanc, a march participant, said.

“The wall is not a crisis. It’s more that people are going hungry, we have low wages in this area, that you have to have a GoFundMe account to pay for healthcare. With the shutdown we have people trying to make their insulin last. That’s the crisis, not a wall. We have crises going on everywhere they’re just being ignored,” Sheila Dathe said.

The women’s march isn’t just for women; those taking part say everyone should be getting involved.

“It’s an everybody deal. It’s not just women, it’s everybody. I think it’s important for me as a man to also be here to support my friends and support everybody,” Keith Sullivan said.

Participants say anyone can make a difference no matter their age. It’s also great to have strong role models.

“Rosie [the Riveter] is one of my heroes. She stands strong as all women do whether we work at home or outside of home,” Dathe said.

As time goes on, organizers say you can expect this movement to evolve.

“Movements change over time and this one is going to change just like any other, it’s going to react to events as they happen and I’m sure that’ll continue to change as we move forward,” Mattson said.

“We’re finally getting somewhere, and it’s about time,” Allegra Bentrim said.

Organizers have also put together a fund to help federal workers affected by the government shutdown. Donations will go towards the Great Plains Food bank. If you would like to donate, click here.