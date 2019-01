Brainerd Native Killed In Avalanche While Skiing In New Mexico

The family of 22-year-old Corey Borg-Massanari confirms he has passed away

NEW MEXICO — A Brainerd, Minnesota native is one of two men killed by an avalanche in New Mexico’s Taos Ski Valley.

Corey and 26-year-old Matthew Zonghetti from Denver went for a ski tour Friday afternoon and were on their second run when the avalanche was triggered.

Corey had recently lived in Colorado.