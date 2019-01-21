eFargo Will Exchange Your Christmas Lights for LED Ones

You can get them from 10-1:00 p.m. on Jan. 26

FARGO, N.D. — If you have any old Christmas lights you want to get rid of, now’s your chance to do so while also helping the environment.

e-Fargo is collecting any lights that aren’t LED, even if they’re broken. You can exchange for new, solar-powered LED bulbs during Frostival’s Kids Bootcamp on Saturday at Scheels Arena from 10 to 1 p.m. eFargo is a research partnership between N-D-S-U, Xcel Energy and Cass County Electric. They’ve been collecting lights since 2015 as a way to study and change the behavior of the city’s energy consumption.

“It gets kind of a lot of these cumbersome utilities off of the main public power grid, especially during times like Christmas when you leave these things up all the time and it’s just sort of more of a lights show, an aesthetic purpose, so you might as well conserve as much energy as possible.”

Last year, eFargo gave away 1,000 single LED bulbs and about 60 string lights.