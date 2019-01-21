Grand Forks Couple Killed By Falling Tree In California

Troy and Jessica Nelson, owners of Trojan Promotions in Grand Forks, were staying in a house hit by giant tree

SAN DIEGO, CA — A rural Thompson, North Dakota couple is dead after a large tree fell on a house in San Diego.

Friends say Troy and Jessica Nelson, owners of Trojan Promotions in Grand Forks, were staying in the house while attending an industry trade show.

A third person on another floor was not hurt.

“I heard a very large gust of wind come through and the walls kind of shake,” said Jamie Campbell who lives near the house in San Diego.

“I sort of went back to sleep thinking it was just a gust of wind, but my husband came downstairs, looked in the backyard up at the tree. ‘The tree! The tree!’ He was screaming.”

Officials were working to restore power in the area after some lines went down when the tree fell.