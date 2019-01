House Defeats Smoking Bill And Republican-led Legislature To Take Up Abortion Bills

Considering abortion restrictions for the first time in six years

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota’s House has killed legislation that would bar drivers from smoking in the car if they have a passenger younger than 9.

Fargo Democratic Rep. Pamela Anderson’s measure would have allowed police to pull over anyone seen smoking with young children in the car and fine them $25.

The vote against the bill was 57-31.

The Republican-led Legislature is also considering abortion restrictions for the first time in six years despite critics saying the state is setting itself up for another round of expensive legal fights.