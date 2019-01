Richland Rolls Oak Grove Behind Big Second Half

Colts Beat the Grovers, 82-59

FARGO, N.D. — Number nine in the Class B State rankings, Richland, traveled to Oak Grove Monday night.

The Grovers got out to an early lead, however, the Colts started the second quarter on an 8-2 run and never looked back.

The Colts led 32-23 at halftime and went on to win 82-59.