Farm Service Agency Workers Called Back To Reopen Offices Nationwide On Thursday

FARGO, ND — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says all Farm Service Agency offices nationwide will reopen on Thursday.

More than 9,700 FSA employees have been called back to work and they have been guaranteed backpay.

Certain FSA offices had been providing limited services for existing loans and tax documents during the shutdown.

Perdue also announced that the deadline to apply for program which aids farmers harmed by unjustified retaliatory tariffs has been extended to February 14.

The original deadline had been January 15.