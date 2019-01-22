Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd Holds Discussion on Civil Discourse

MOORHEAD, Minn. – During these politically divided times, Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd reminds people why it’s important to have a civil discourse.

Students from Minnesota State University Moorhead’s Crossroads Lutheran Campus Ministry invited Judd to lead the discussion. While students were the ones who put the civil discourse discussion together, all community members were welcomed to join in.

Judd says no matter someone’s views, there’s always value in being able to sit and listen to their perspective.

“Obviously if we can’t sit down and have an open and honest discussion about the things that we’re passionate about, how are we going to come together? So, the hope is talks like these tonight will hopefully help people to build upon that and have their own in their own communities and their families. I think that’s really important,” Judd said.