Shotgun Fired Inside Grand Forks Apartment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Charges are pending against a Grand Forks woman after police say she fired a shotgun inside an apartment Tuesday morning.

Grand Forks Police was notified around 11:40 about the gun being fired on the 800 block of University Avenue. A renter says she mishandled the gun and a round went through the floor and went into an unoccupied area of the building. No one was hurt.

18-year-old Haleigh Reese could face discharge of a firearm within city limits charges.

Grand Forks Police say they respond to several of these calls every year and remind people to check and unload their guns before handling them.