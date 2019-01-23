Barnesville, Minn. Welcomes Twins Caravan for First Time

Broadcasters Bert Blyleven and Dan Gladden joined players Mitch Garver and Kohl Stewart in Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — There are only 20 days until pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training.

The Minnesota Twins have a new manager and are trying to put last season behind them.

In the meantime, the Twins Caravan is making its way across North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota.

Wednesday morning, it made a stop in Barnesville, Minn., for the first time ever.

Broadcasters Bert Blyleven and Dan Gladden, along with catcher Mitch Garver and pitcher Kohl Stewart went to Valley Care and Rehab to meet with fans.

They signed autographs, posed for pictures and answered questions about the upcoming season.

“It’s great getting out here and really getting to spend some time with some of these folks and thank them for everything they do,” Stewart said. “A lot of these people will make the trip out to Minneapolis and come to a game. That’s huge for us.”

“There’s so many great fans,” Blyleven said. “Young boys and girls who are just now following the twins to earlier today we were in a veterans’ home. These gentlemen served and protected us from where we are today, so we get the opportunity to say thank you.”

On Thursday, the Twins Caravan heads to Fargo, N.D. They are scheduled to be at the Sanctuary Events Center at 5:30 p.m.