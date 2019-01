Grand Forks Couple Arrested During Drug Task Force Investigation

Brian Jones and Nakia Jones were taken into custody after a search of their home

GRAND FORKS, ND — The Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple suspected of distributing meth and possessing marijuana.

40-year-old Brian Jones and 31-year-old Nakia Jones were taken into custody after a search of their home uncovered more than three pounds of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms and nearly nine-thousand dollars in cash.

The couple faces a number of drug and weapon charges.