LIVE: Bust Your Beards Out For Frostival Beard Invasion

Beards Of All Styles Will Compete In Bearded Competition

Johnny Grey with the Fargo Invaders and Beard Associates of North Dakota brings his big, bushy beard to KVRR.

A Beard Invasion is taking over the annual Frostival celebration this Saturday in downtown Fargo.

People with beards, real and fake, are competing in a slew of hairy categories.

It can take years to grow a majestic beard, and bearding is a sport that’s growing along with the facial hair all across the country.

The Beard Invasion is Saturday, January 26th from 4-6 p.m. at the Frostival in downtown Fargo.

You can check out some examples of a variety of facial hair people will be sporting in the video above. Even the mascot has a beard.

You can find out more about the Beard Invasion and Beard Associates of North Dakota by clicking here.