Minnesota-Based Jennie-O, Hormel donating $25,000 of reward money to Jayme Closs

BARRON, Wis. (FOX 9) – Hormel Foods and Jennie-O will donate $25,000 to Jayme Closs, the company announced Wednesday. The funds were initially offered as reward money for information leading to the teen’s return.

On Oct. 15, Closs was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, and both her parents were killed. She escaped on Jan. 10 and shortly after, her kidnapper Jake Patterson was arrested. He is now charged with kidnapping and homicide.

Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.

“First and foremost, Jennie-O Turkey Store is a family,” said Steve Lykken, Jennie-O Turkey Store president. “Here in Barron our Jennie-O family is dealing with a very tragic situation. While we are still mourning the loss of longtime family members Jim and Denise, we are so thankful for Jayme’s brave escape and that she is back in Barron. The company has expressed its wishes to donate the $25,000 to Jayme. Our hope is that a trust fund can be used for Jayme’s needs today and in the future.”

