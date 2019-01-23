A New Era: Sanford Health Building New Clinic in West Fargo

The new two-story facility will be completed this fall

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Health has been helping patients at their clinic on the corner of Sheyenne Street and 13th Avenue for more than four decades, but doctors say the smaller building makes it harder to accommodate a growing community.

“We know that with the city expanding and all the growth in this area that we needed to expand our services, so we’re really working to improve access while also expand the services we’re offering in West Fargo,” said Dr. Andy Burgard, a Physician at Sanford Health.

Construction on the new clinic began last spring, and will house 18 doctors focused on women’s services, primary care, and pediatric treatment.

“It was a great opportunity here for Sanford in particular to be a part of it because we saw the growth potential and it timed out great with West Fargo and how they’re going to handle their growth potential, so I think the end result is going to be fabulous for everyone around the area,” Cathy Wagner, the Construction Project Manager at Sanford Health, said.

The clinic should be completed by fall 2019, and some say the larger space will accommodate more patients and address the growing needs of the community.

“When you look at where the growth is and you understand when you look at what the demand is, i just think it’s really important to provide that service for the community, and that’s something we’re really striving to do with primary care and women’s care at Sanford,” said Dr. Burgard.

With months to go until construction is complete, Dr. Burgard says his team can’t wait to finally open the new facility and help more people.

“The fact that we are here, standing here today, seeing this structure is very exciting. There’s a lot of momentum behind this project and all the current staff are excited to move over into the new building later this year,” Dr. Burgard said.

The current Sheyenne Street clinic will offer women’s services and primary care until it is torn down once the new facility opens this fall.