Salvation Army Exceeds $900,000 Red Kettle Campaign Goal

They exceeded their goal of $900,000

FARGO, N.D. — The results are in…the Salvation Army announces how much money they raised during the 2018 Kettle Campaign.

After volunteers put in over 7,000 hours the month and a half before Christmas, the Salvation Army exceeded its goal of $900,000 with a grand total of $1,129,992.32.

Major Jerry O’Neil joined the Salvation Army in Fargo last summer with is wife, and now he can say he’s successfully gone through his first Christmas here.

“One word would just be awesome. It was just incredible,” he said. “It is the most significant fundraising campaign and event we have throughout the course of the year so it is pretty significant for us. We’re very grateful for an amazing community.”

A huge chunk of money comes from the bell–ringing competition between realtors, law enforcement and firefighters, who collectively raised almost $75,000.

“To help reach that goal we rely heavily on bell ringers. Without the bell ringers, we couldn’t have accomplished the goal,” O’Neil said.

There was also one anonymous donation of $250,000. Volunteers rang bells at 32 different locations. O’Neil says bell–ringing is harder work than it looks.

“We had great weather, the big storm didn’t come in until the last day of the kettle season, so we’re thankful for that because that can kill. Even if folks are able to get to the kettle stands and man the kettles, people aren’t going to go out. We’re thankful for all great things we had and all the support we had,” he said.

Last year’s total was over $850,000.

For O’Neil, this is another accomplishment in his lifetime of service.

“I wandered into a Salvation Army 39 years ago and found a great organization that loved people and loved the Lord and great opportunity to serve the community and have been here ever since,” he said.

The Salvation Army says programs they’re hoping to expand in 2019 are Cuts for Kids, Coats for Kids and other services like hot meals.