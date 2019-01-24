UND Hockey Finds Extra Motivation to Prepare for SCSU

The Fighting Hawks play the Huskies Friday Night

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Nobody ever said it was easy to play hockey in the NCHC.

North Dakota is always priming for a good matchup as a part of the toughest hockey conference in the country.

That competition really heats up this weekend, with top-ranked St. Cloud State headed to the Ralph.

UND players say they are up to the task, citing extra motivation in these big games. They understand what a win against a team like SCSU can mean in both conference standings and at the team’s shot at the playoffs.

“It’s easy to get up for the Minnesotas and the Duluths and the St Clouds and stuff like that,” junior forward Colton Poolman said. “We’ve played those teams for the last twenty years now and you kind of know that there are people you know on the other team and maybe you don’t like them or maybe you know them and you want to beat them that much more.”

“We’ve played them in the playoffs before,” said senior forward Rhett Gardner. “And played them at frozen faceoffs in the last couple of years, and them being a top team can really help our ranking and we are fighting for any NCHC points we can get right now.”

The series begins Friday night with puck drop at 7:37.