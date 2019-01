KVRR Roundtable: Previewing Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament

NDSU, UND sit at Fifth and Seventh in the Summit League Respectively

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU and UND Men’s Basketball teams both coming off losses to South Dakota State and South Dakota respectively.

The Bison sit at 3 and 4 in the conference while the Fighting Hawks are at the bottom with a 2 and 6 record.

The KVRR Sports team discusses both seasons so far and what needs to be done before the postseason tournament begins.