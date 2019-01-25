St. Cloud State Nets Two 3rd-Period Goals to Beat UND 3-1

The Fighting Hawks and Huskies wrap up the series Saturday
Keith Albertson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota men’s hockey grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period against No. 1 St. Cloud State, but the Fighting Hawks were not able to hang on as they drop Friday’s contest 3-1.

The Huskies tied the game in the second period and then took the lead for good with 6:27 left in the third. They later added an empty-netter to secure the win.

Nick Jones provided the only goal of a UND team that was outshot in the contest 36-15.

The series wraps up Saturday in the Ralph Engelstad Arena at 7:07 p.m.

