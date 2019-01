Worker Injured After Fall At Shanley High School

According to the school the contractor was working on a heating system at the time.

FARGO, ND — A contractor was injured this morning after falling through the ceiling into the Shanley High School library.

About 15 students were in the library at the time.

None of the students were injured.

The worker fell about 10 feet.

The school says he was awake when he was transported to an area hospital.