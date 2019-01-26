UND Hockey Bounces Back With Win Over No. 1 SCSU

The Fighting Hawks downed the Huskies 5-1

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After falling 3-1 to No. 1 St. Cloud State on Friday, UND hockey rebounds with a crucial 5-1 win over the same team.

The Fighting Hawks got started early, scoring the first goal of the game just over three minutes into the first period.

The team would go on to score two more in the second while keeping St. Cloud scoreless. It wasn’t until the final minutes of the second that the Huskie’s got their first and only goal of the game.

UND continued to score in the third, adding two more goals to the board in order to win big at home against the nation’s top team.