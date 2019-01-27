The 7 Big Faces of the Bison at Scheels; Meet and Greet with New Staff and Championship Trophies

FARGO, N.D. — Football season may be on pause for now, but the new Bison Football coaching staff are getting fans excited for the upcoming season.
They greeted people at Scheels on 45th and brought their seven championship trophies along for photos.
The sporting goods store offers this meet and greet every year.
They feel it helps make bison nation as close as they are.
“It all feels like a community and so I think when the fans have a chance to really feel like they get to know the coaching staff, especially when they are new, these opportunities are really important so it makes everybody feel like they are a part of it. Bison nation is such a close knit family and so these are really exciting opportunities,” said Caryn Olson, the Event Leader with Fargo Scheels.
Even though the football team is on their off season, you can purchase gear and championship apparel all year long at Scheels.
