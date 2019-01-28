If It’s Too Cold for You, It’s Too Cold for Your Pets; Limiting Exposure Outside

Staff with Homeward Animal Shelter say animals are just as prone to frostbite and hypothermia as humans

FARGO, N.D. — If you have a furry friend, keeping them inside as much as possible over the next few days is in both of your best interests.

If you are used to taking your pets for a walk, or a few, this is not the time to do so.

Keep their exposure to the dangerous temperatures at a minimum.

“If it’s too cold for you outside, it’s too cold for your animal. So just be mindful of knowing that right away. Your pets are probably only going to want to ya know run outside for their potty breaks and run right back in so just limit it to those short little potty breaks,” said Heather Clefstad, with Homeward Animal Shelter.

If you happen to see an animal wandering outside, please call local police or animal control.