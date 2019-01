Moorhead’s Hegg Earns High School Play of the Week

Hegg dribbled behind his back to beat his defender

FARGO, N.D. — Moorhead boys basketball’s Quentin Hegg is the winner of the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

In a game against Fargo South, Hegg earned a steal and then beat the lone defender by dribbling behind his back before finishing with the easy layup.

Congratulations to Hegg.