Red River Valley Fair Announces Country Acts

All grandstand entertainment is free with paid gate admission.

West Fargo, N.D. (KFGO/RRVF) – The Red River Valley Fair has announced their country entertainers for 2019.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will take the stage on Tuesday, July 9th. Josh Turner will perform on Thursday, July 11th and Kip Moore will be on Saturday, July 13th.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is a multi-platinum and gold record American country rock band that have been together over 50 years. They will bring you back with hit classics like “Fishin’ In The Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles”.

Josh Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable makers with his rich, deep voice and distinctive style. Josh is best known for his hits “Would You Go With Me”, “Long Black Train”, and his newest, “Hometown Girl”.

Kip Moore is a well-known country singer and songwriter out of Nashville, with best-selling albums fans rave about. With hits like “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Truck”, “More Girls Like You”, “Hey Pretty Girl” and “Beer Money”.

The Red River Valley Fair will take place from Tuesday, July 9th – Sunday, July 14th at the fairgrounds in West Fargo.