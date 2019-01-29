Girl Scouts Get Ready for Another Successful Season of Cookie Sales

Money from cookie sales stays local and directly helps programming with the Girl Scouts

FARGO, N.D. – Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons are gearing up for yet another season of selling cookies we all know and love.

Money from cookie sales stays local and directly helps programming with the Girl Scouts.

Aside from selling cookies, Girl Scouts teaches the girls useful things like being active in the outdoors, entrepreneurship, STEM, and life skills.

“When a girl scout participates in the cookie program she really hones five skills that will make her successful both in her cookie program and later in life,” Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons communication manager Stacey Andernacht said. “So, she’s going to practice money management, people skills, business ethics, decision making, and goal setting.”

Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons offers their cookie program from February 13th through March 18th.

You can locate cookie sales using the APP “Cookie Finder”.