Star Wars App Compares ND & MN to Hoth

Courtesy: Star Wars App

A galaxy from far, far away can only compare with the dangerously bitter cold we’re feeling.

The Star Wars App has a weather section where you can see the planet that has a climate that resembles your own. Not surprisingly, North Dakota and Minnesota feels like the ice planet of Hoth where the Rebellion had their base in The Empire Strikes Back.

According to Empire of Dreams documentary from the original trilogy DVD box set, while filming near Finse, Norway in 1979, the production saw the area’s worst snow storm in 50 years. 18 feet of snow fell, but temperatures only got down to -20.