Strange Warning From CDC: Don’t Snuggle or Kiss Hedgehogs

ATLANTA – It seems to be a bizarre warning, but the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on people kissing and snuggling hedgehogs.

The organization says a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections, including in Minnesota are linked to contact with pet hedgehogs. 11 people have been infected in eight states. One person has been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The CDC also says to not let the prickly mammals roam freely in areas where food is prepared or stored.