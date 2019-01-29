West Acres Mall Closes Early Tuesday Due to Inclement Weather

Mall gives stores option to stay open Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. — West Acres Mall officials decided to close the mall at 6 p.m. Tuesday due to the weather outside. They are telling stores they have the option to remain closed or reopen Wednesday.

The early closure didn’t stop many people from getting some shopping done.

Some say they came to the mall since some other businesses across town closed their doors for the day.

They say the limited options made the mall seem like the perfect place to get a break from the cold.

“It’s really tough, honestly, because this mall is like the only thing open, and the stores are the only ones that are really open. There’s not a lot of people here, so it’s kind of easy to shop around more than on weekends,” said Shelby Disurd, a shopper from Dilworth.

The mall will keep its hallways and common areas open tomorrow for those that may need a warm spot during this cold.

Moorhead Center Mall closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday night.