-20 Degrees Out? $20 off at Holiday Inn Express in Fargo

The hotel has several special deals for the cold weather

FARGO, N.D. — The Holiday Inn Express on 19th Avenue South has a new deal so the whole family can have fun while it’s cold out.

The hotel is hosting a “Too COOL for School” Pool Party. You can get six wristbands to use at the pool for $69. You also get a sleeping room for the day.

If you want to stay overnight, they’ll take whatever the air temperature is off the regular rate. For example, -20 degrees outside, $20 off.

“Since it’s so frigid, we’re trying to come up with some fun ideas. I’m sure with the kids at home, no school, they’re trying to find some fun stuff to do, keeping them busy, so they’re not tearing up the house,” Amanda Dertinger, director of sales at Holiday Inn Express, said.

The Holiday Inn on 13th Avenue South is also taking part in the pool party deal. The offer is good tomorrow if school is still canceled.