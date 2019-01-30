Belcourt Man Accused of Stabbing Minot Woman Several Times

Jesse Azure fled in a vehicle but was later stopped near the Ward County Courthouse

MINOT, ND — Police are recommending attempted murder charges against a Belcourt man accused of stabbing a woman in Minot.

Authorities say the woman suffered multiple stab wounds on Tuesday.

24-year-old Jesse Azure fled in a vehicle but was later stopped near the Ward County Courthouse and arrested.

Officials say the woman knows the suspect.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital and is in stable condition.