Belcourt Man Accused of Stabbing Minot Woman Several Times

Jesse Azure fled in a vehicle but was later stopped near the Ward County Courthouse
TJ Nelson,

MINOT, ND — Police are recommending attempted murder charges against a Belcourt man accused of stabbing a woman in Minot.

Authorities say the woman suffered multiple stab wounds on Tuesday.

24-year-old Jesse Azure fled in a vehicle but was later stopped near the Ward County Courthouse and arrested.

Officials say the woman knows the suspect.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital and is in stable condition.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Driver Identified In Crash That Shut Down U.S. Hig...
Teen Killed In Crash Involving Stolen Pickup Is Id...
Minot Man Charged with Theft After Pocketing Money...
Minot Man Arrested After Reports of a Child Eating...

You Might Like

Morning Low Temperatures 1-30-19

...LOW TEMPERATURE REPORTS... LOCATION TEMP TIME/DATE NORRIS CAMP (COOP) -48 F 0700 AM 01/30 LISBON ND (COOP) -46 F 0700 AM 01/30 BADOURA MN (MN DNR) -43 F 0706 AM 01/30 CHAMBERLAIN MN (DOT) -43 F 0740 AM 01/30 PARK…

Lowest Wind Chills for 1-29-19

...COLDEST WIND CHILL REPORTS OVER THE PAST 48 HOURS... LOCATION TEMP TIME/DATE PROVIDER PONSFORD MN 10 N (CWOP) -66 F 0618 PM 01/29 CWOP FLAG ISLAND MN (AWOS) -65 F 0735 AM 01/30 ASOS LAKE PARK MN (DOT) -64 F…