Belcourt Man Accused of Stabbing Minot Woman Several Times

Morning Low Temperatures 1-30-19
...LOW TEMPERATURE REPORTS... LOCATION TEMP TIME/DATE NORRIS CAMP (COOP) -48 F 0700 AM 01/30 LISBON ND (COOP) -46 F 0700 AM 01/30 BADOURA MN (MN DNR) -43 F 0706 AM 01/30 CHAMBERLAIN MN (DOT) -43 F 0740 AM 01/30 PARK…
MINOT, ND — Police are recommending attempted murder charges against a Belcourt man accused of stabbing a woman in Minot.
Authorities say the woman suffered multiple stab wounds on Tuesday.
24-year-old Jesse Azure fled in a vehicle but was later stopped near the Ward County Courthouse and arrested.
Officials say the woman knows the suspect.
She was taken to Trinity Hospital and is in stable condition.