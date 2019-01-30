Cold Weather Doesn’t Stop Grocery Shoppers at Moorhead Hornbacher’s

MOORHEAD, Minn- The cold weather isn’t keeping shoppers from stocking up on their groceries.

Hornbacher’s in Moorhead saw an influx of customers gearing up with groceries on both Monday and Tuesday for the bone-chilling temperatures.

The store director says this didn’t stop some people from shopping this morning, even with temperatures in the high negatives.

He also expects the majority of Super Bowl customers purchasing snacks for this Sunday’s game to shop on Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday.

“I think it becomes a contest for some people too to see what they can do or they just want to get out of the house too,” Moorhead Hornbacher’s store director Guy Goschen said. “Nobody likes to be trapped in their house for a long period of time and I think people enjoy saying, hey I was out in 33 below temperatures.”

Hornbacher’s is expecting chips, wings, and sweet treats to be the hot commodities for this Sunday’s game.