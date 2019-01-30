Defense a Focal Point for Struggling UND Women’s Basketball Team

The Fighting Hawks have lost four in a row

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND women’s basketball is hoping to end its four-game losing skid on Friday.

The Fighting Hawks will be in Western Illinois.

The first of the four consecutive losses came against the Leathernecks, when North Dakota gave up 92 points on January 13.

Defense has been a bit of an issue for the team, and it is something they have been working on as they hit the second half of Summit League play.

“We have to be a little bit tougher on the rebounding margin,” head coach Travis Brewster said. “I think we’ve been slacking on that a little bit. Still, to be sitting tied for sixth right now. It tells you a little bit about some of the work that we’ve done in advance, but we need to take care of some of our own stuff first. We can’t rely on anyone else.”

The women tip off against Western Illinois at 7:00 on Friday. The men play just before them at 4:30 after having their game pushed back from Thursday.