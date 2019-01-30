Thousands Lose Power In The Middle Of Our Coldest Blast In Years

Morning Low Temperatures 1-30-19
...LOW TEMPERATURE REPORTS... LOCATION TEMP TIME/DATE NORRIS CAMP (COOP) -48 F 0700 AM 01/30 LISBON ND (COOP) -46 F 0700 AM 01/30 BADOURA MN (MN DNR) -43 F 0706 AM 01/30 CHAMBERLAIN MN (DOT) -43 F 0740 AM 01/30 PARK…
The extreme cold has tested the power grid in parts of the region.
There were scattered outages across parts of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.
Otter Tail Power crews scrambled to get power restored within two hours to about 650 customers in the Fordville, North Dakota area.
About 1100 customers in Fergus Falls lost power for several hours early Wednesday.
Several rural electric co-ops also dealt with weather-related outages and parts of Hawley, Minnesota were without power for about an hour Tuesday night.
The community has its own municipal-owned utility.