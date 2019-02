GFRR Boys Hockey Comes from Behind to Beat Davies in OT

The Roughriders trailed 2-0

FARGO, N.D. — It did not take long for Davies boys hockey to strike in its game against Grand Forks Red River.

The Eagles scored on their first shot of the game, and it proved to be the only goal of the first period.

Davies took a 2-0 lead, before the Roughriders clawed back to tie things up and force overtime.

They eventually won in overtime behind a game-winner goal from Drew Montgomery.