UND Hockey Uses a Fresh Mindset to Get Ready for Denver

The Fighting Hawks play the Pioneers on Friday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — There is plenty of good energy surrounding the North Dakota hockey team after a big 5-1 win on Saturday night against No. 1 St. Cloud State, but it’s a new week, and UND is quickly shifting its focus to Friday’s matchup against Denver.

Denver is coming off a disappointing weekend, having dropped its last two games to Western Michigan.

The Fighting Hawks know their opponent will be hungry for the win.

UND is making a point of having a fresh mindset coming into this one, as they know last week’s victory is already a thing of the past.

“It’s a new slate this weekend,” freshman forward Mark Senden said. “You can’t look back on the past week and what we accomplished. You just got to attack every weekend as if it’s a new weekend, but we’ve definitely been focused on making sure we bring that fire that we did on Saturday, and we got another big weekend here going into Denver and it’s going to be hard going into their home rink. We are starting at zero and just coming to the rink everyday and making sure we are working hard.”