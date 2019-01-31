Urgent Need For Blood Donations

KFGO will host an emergency blood drive at their studios at 1020 25th St. S from 9 to 3:30 Friday.

FARGO (KFGO) – Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, is in urgent need of blood donors.

Its blood centers in Fargo, Minot, Aberdeen and Mitchell, South Dakota were closed Wed. and scheduled blood drives were called off.

As a result, KFGO will host an emergency blood drive at their studios at 1020 25th St. S from 9 to 3:30 Friday.

The goal is 50 donors.

While all blood types are needed, Vitalant has a critical need for platelets and type “O” blood.

Over the next few days, it’s hoping for at least 250 donations of all blood types to replenish the supply and meet the needs of patients.

Donors are strongly encouraged to give blood in the coming days to immediately rebuild the community blood supply.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

Walk-in donors are always welcome.

Vitalant is located at: 3231 11th St S., Fargo, ND 58104