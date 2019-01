White Earth Nation Offers More Than 100 People Shelter Due To Heating Issues

WHITE EARTH, Minn. – The White Earth Nation is helping 132 people with shelter in Mahnomen because of extreme cold weather and heating issues.

The tribe has set up a shelter at the Golden Eagle Bingo Hall and Shooting Star Hotel for people living on the White Earth Reservation. Mahnomen County is assisting as well.

The White Earth Nation says an incident command team plans on operation for 18 more hours to address cold weather concerns.