Colorado Veteran Sues Fargo-Based Company for Causing Severe Injuries

The trial is expected to begin in April in Colorado

FARGO, N.D. — A Colorado man is filing a civil lawsuit against Fargo–based equipment manufacturer ReechCraft, as well as Wadena-based Homecrest Outdoor Living, for making a product that left him with severe injuries.

Craig Corey says he suffered traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries after he fell off one of ReechCraft’s scaffolds while siding his house in September 2015.

More than three years after the incident, the Vietnam veteran has not been able to move around as much, has had poorer eyesight, and has a tougher time comprehending ideas.

His attorney says Corey’s injuries could have been prevented if ReechCraft and Homecrest Outdoor Living properly manufactured their products.

“His medical bills are well into the six figures. It’s difficult to put a value on how much this has affected his life, his ability to interact with his children, grandchildren, his wife, and ultimately we’re going to leave that up to a jury to decide,” said Matthew Haltzman with Ring & Associates.

ReechCraft did not return our request for comment.

Haltzman says the trial will begin in April in Fort Collins, Colorado.