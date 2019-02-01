KVRR Round Table: UND Hockey Season Review

The Kvrr team analyzes the Fighting Hawks season thus far
Kathryn Gallo,

FARGO, N.D. — The University of North Dakota hockey team has some momentum heading into the second half of the season with a big win over No.1 St. Cloud State under it’s belt

. The team faces a tough stretch in the next few weeks, with three other ranked opponents left on its schedule.

The KVRR sports team analyzes the Fighting Hawks’ season thus far and talks about some of the strengths of the team.

