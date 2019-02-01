LIVE: Go Red For Women Day

American Heart Association Promoting Awareness For Heart-Healthy Behavior

Mindy Cook with the American Heart Association joins the morning show for Go Red for Women Day.

The AHA promotes awareness of heart health every February 1st. You’re encouraged to wear red to help the cause.

Heard disease and stroke are the number one killer of women in America. One in three women will die from it.

But you can take some easy steps to improve your heart health.

Manage Blood Pressure Eat a heart-healthy diet. Move More Know your numbers (blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose) – See your Primary Care Physician and get it checked.

The AHA is also promoting tools they have to help monitor heart health and improve awareness of stroke symptoms.

You can learn more about those online at www.heart.org.