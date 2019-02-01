Moorhead K9 Officer Milo Retires

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Moorhead Police bids farewell to K-9 Officer Milo.

He was sworn in eight years ago.

During his time ridding crime in the city, the department says Milo and his handlers have done more than two hundred drug searches, 20 building searches and nearly 40 suspect tracks.

The department says he has been responsible for finding pounds of drugs and apprehending countless suspects.

Over the last five years, Milo and Officer Brannan have spent nearly every day together and Milo will continue to be a part of his family.