NDSU Routs Utah Valley in Big 12 Wrestling Showdown

The Bison won 47-3

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State recorded a season-high four falls including an upset by Brandon Metz at 285 pounds as the Bison pinned Utah Valley 47-3 in a Big12 Conference dual before 383 spectators in the Scheels Center on Friday, Feb. 1.

NDSU (9-5, 4-3 #Big12WR) is scheduled to host South Dakota State (2-7, 1-4 #Big12WR) in a Big 12 Conference dual at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15.

Metz, a redshirt freshman from West Fargo, N.D., gained a quick takedown on No. 11-ranked Tate Orndroff (19-5, 12-3) and recorded his sixth fall of the season at 1:03 to earn his first win over a nationally-ranked wrestler in eight tries this season.

Metz improved to 13-10 overall this season including 4-8 in duals and 1-5 in the Big 12. His fastest pin this season came at 21-seconds against Northern Illinois on Nov. 8.

Metz tied fellow redshirt freshman, 149 Jaden Van Maanen, for the team lead in pins with 165 Andrew Fogarty. Van Maanen (15-9, 8-6) claimed his sixth fall at 1:58 over Cameron Haddock, while No. 17-ranked 133 Cam Sykora (18-5, 10-3) picked up his second pin at 3:12 and 174 Lorenzo De La Riva (15-8, 8-5) collected his second at 3:44.

The bonus points didn’t stop there for North Dakota State. No. 9-ranked Brent Fleetwood (19-3, 11-1) recorded his third tech fall, 19-1 at 4:51 at 125, while 157 Luke Weber (8-2, 4-1), No. 21 165 Fogarty (15-3, 12-2) and 197 Cordell Eaton (16-7, 9-5) each collected major decisions. NDSU 184 Michael Otomo (9-8, 4-5) won by forfeit.

The lone win for banged up Utah Valley (9-10, 0-4 #Big12WR) came at 141 pounds where Dylan Gregerson edged Sawyer Degen by the score of 7-6.

North Dakota State scored over 40 points in a dual for the 11th time against Division I competition and the first since defeating Grand Canyon 45-3 on Feb. 7, 2016. The 44 points was the widest margin since Feb. 16, 2008, when NDSU defeated Portland State 47-0. The four pins are the most since the Grand Canyon win.

North Dakota State 47, Utah Valley 3

Scheels Center, Fargo, N.D. / Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

125—#9 Brent Fleetwood (NDSU) tech fall Josh Jensen (UVU), TF 19-1 4:51

133—#17 Cam Sykora (NDSU) fall Isaiah Delgado (UVU), 3:12

141—Dylan Gregerson (UVU) dec Sawyer Degen (NDSU), 7-6

149—Jaden Van Maanen (NDSU) fall Cameron Haddock (UVU), 1:58

157—Luke Weber (NDSU) major dec Spencer Haywood (UVU), MD 14-2

165—#21 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) major dec Koy Wilkinson (UVU), MD 18-5

174—Lorenzo De La Riva (NDSU) fall Kyle Snelling (UVU), 3:44

184—Michael Otomo (NDSU) forfeit, FF

197—Cordell Eaton (NDSU) major dec Ashton Seely (UVU), MD 13-4

285—Brandon Metz (NDSU) fall #11 Tate Orndorff (UVU), 1:03