Play of the Week Nominees: February 1

Watch the nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week feature plays from rivals Shanley and Davies.

The Deacons and Eagles are right down the road from each other, and now they are competing for the Play of the Week.

Aiden Potas, for the Eagles boys hockey team, dangles past the defender and sniped a shot to the top corner for the goal.

Potas is going up against Shanley’s Talon Hoffer, who put on the spin move before feeding his teammate with the no-look pass for the easy layup.

Vote for the High School Play of the Week under the sports tab or by following @KVRRSports on Twitter and voting on the poll.

The winning play will be revealed on Monday.